Warrick Co. Health Dept. discusses COVID-19 impact

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Administrator Aaron Franz tells us the last month or so has been chaotic at the Warrick County Health Department
Like health departments all across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning process for Franz.
“Normally in a case like this, we are dealing with the treatments, vaccinations, we have none of that," Franz said. "We haven’t had the information flow like we normally do.”
So far, Warrick County has had a total of 95 cases.
Franz is proud to report that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Warrick County, but he knows some haven’t been so lucky.
“It is a dangerous virus in the wrong population," Franz said. “Obviously we are painfully aware of that.”
Out of the county’s 16 total deaths, 14 of those have been nursing home residents.
“I hope that the public can look at them with compassion and not with any type of blame," Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said. "Or to think that they did something wrong or didn’t do something right. It’s just, unfortunately, we knew that those were vulnerable populations in a setting that would just breed this.”
“I feel for those people and those families. And then for those groups that are trying to manage that care. I mean, that’s the hardest part. Because you don’t want to lose anybody,” Franz said.
Franz says this pandemic will likely change the way we all view illnesses moving forward.
“It’s prepared people for the future because of flu’s and viruses, you know, we should be treating these kinds of things seriously all the time,” Franz said.
He says their relationship with local officials, and partners at nearby hospitals have been vital to staying on top of this illness.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.