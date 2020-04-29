UE implementing changes due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, universities across the world are grappling with changes and face an uncertain future ahead.
For the University of Evansville, it’s no different as those changes will now affect faculty and staff for the foreseeable future.
We’re learning that the University of Evansville has a plan to help alleviate the blow dealt by the coronavirus, but it won’t come without some changes for UE employees.
University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz sent out a release Tuesday highlighting the financial impact that coronavirus has taken on the University.
In the letter, he states that efforts to reimburse room and board for students at both UE and Harlaxton College have totaled $2.3 million in refunds.
By participating in the CARES-act, the University can recover some of the funds through the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus program, but they have also implemented more measures for faculty and staff to save further money.
UE’s President says the following steps are being taken to try and minimize the financial impact on the University’s community, like extending the current COVID-19 leave policy until May 8 and implementing a hiring freeze for non-essential staff.
The biggest step being taken is implementing temporary furloughs for employees and reducing salaries beginning May 11 and continuing through July 25.
The current estimate of employees being furloughed by the University is around 100.
In the release, it says between unemployment benefits and supplemental CARES-act benefits, most employees should earn their usual pay.
The University will continue to provide full benefits to those furloughed employees, including medical.
Administration and staff, including athletics, will see a temporary salary reduction on a scale starting at 5%.
Those affected will be provided leave days that correspond with the reduction.
Faculty will also be encouraged to take voluntary pay reductions during the period.
President Pietruszkiewicz said in the release he is voluntarily taking a 20% salary reduction, effective until July 25.
Each University of Evansville employee that is impacted by a temporary furlough or reduction in salary, will receive a personalized letter explaining the details by the end of the week.
