Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The severe weather threat is over. Cooler with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps only climb into the lower 60’s.
Thursday, mostly cloudy and cooler with high temps dropping into the upper 50’s. Scattered rain chances will end early then clearing skies during the afternoon.
Friday, mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. Temps will surge to 80-degrees Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
