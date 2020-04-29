Several prisoners to be released from Daviess Co. Detention Center due to COVID-19

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - In Kentucky, COVID-19 is having an effect on Tri-State jails.
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered the release of more than 350 state inmates who are “medically vulnerable” due to age or a medical condition.
Seven prisoners will be released later this week at the Daviess County Detention Center.
The idea is to clear space in Kentucky jails and to cut the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Beshear did exclude any violent and sexual offenders from being released.
“The process is there’s a home placement, a probation pro has to verify that home placement,” Daviess Co. Jailer Art Maglinger said. “Then they get released with a notice of discharge by the Department of Corrections. Anytime inmates get released there’s a high rate of recidivism. The good news is these are non-violent offenders, non-sexual offenders, mainly lower-level offenders who’ve committed property crime or drug offenses.”
Henderson County Detention Center also released more than 220 inmates in the past month.
Since April 2, over 800 prisoners have been released state-wide.
