Several prisoners to be released from Daviess Co. Detention Center due to COVID-19

“The process is there’s a home placement, a probation pro has to verify that home placement,” Daviess Co. Jailer Art Maglinger said. “Then they get released with a notice of discharge by the Department of Corrections. Anytime inmates get released there’s a high rate of recidivism. The good news is these are non-violent offenders, non-sexual offenders, mainly lower-level offenders who’ve committed property crime or drug offenses.”