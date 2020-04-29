Owensboro church hosts modified service

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he may file a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Andy Beshear for violating the First Amendment if Beshear doesn’t lift executive orders targeting faith-based gatherings.
As that battle brews, a western Kentucky church continued with a modified service. It was hosted by HIS Church, which sits off of Frederica Street in Owensboro.
This was a drive-in service and those attending were asked to stay in their vehicles. A few dozen people pulled up to participate.
“Heavenly Father, we worship you above all other names,” a woman prayed.
The non-denominational Christian Church chose to exercise its First Amendment rights.
”The first thing the First Amendment said, Congress shall pass no law establishing a state religion,” Pastor Brian Gibson said. “And that Congress shall pass no law hindering the practice of religion. In that same First Amendment, it talks about ‘we have the right to a peaceful assembly’."
Church leaders even offered pre-packaged communion elements for those attending, they say, is in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Leaders added they are looking forward to the coming weeks when worship will be allowed inside its building.
"People died for our rights,” Pastor Gibson added. “We’re not going to lay them down easily. This is America.”
The Governor, on Wednesday, laid out his plans for reopening. May 20 is the target date for houses of worship and retail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.