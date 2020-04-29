Owensboro announces new relief funds

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials announced brand new relief funds, and they’re awarding the money on a first-come, first-served basis.
There are three ways you can get help. Eligible renters can get up to three months of help paying their rent.
According to the press release, renters must reside in the City of Owensboro and earn less than 80% of the area median income for their household size.
Businesses with 10 or fewer employees, can get up to $2,500 in grant money to use however they need.
All commercial water/sewer customers are getting a break on their bills. The city is crediting those sanitation customers $18 for each of May and June.
Applications are open starting May 4 for help on rent or the small business grant.
You can apply online or drop your application off at city hall.
