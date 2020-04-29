OptumServe Health Services launches COVID-19 testing site in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb announces more testing sites.
We’re told OptumServe Health Services is launching a testing site in Jasper at the National Guard Armory.
Officials say they’ve selected these testing locations in areas where they’re needed the most.
Officials say you can expect testing in the next seven days. 20 testing sites will open in Indiana National Guard armories, and an additional 30 testing sites will open in the next 14 days.
This will create a total of 50 testing sites throughout the state.
Each site will be open for at least eight hours per day Monday through Friday.
Mayor Dean Vonderheide says Jasper is considered a regional hub, and that only 60 percent of those being tested are Dubois County residents.
“By having it located at the National Guard Armory, we’re really not bringing in anything that we wouldn’t be on a daily basis,” Jasper Mayor Vonderheide said.
We’re told this is for symptomatic Hoosiers who were in close contact with confirmed positive cases.
If you have private health insurance, you’re asked to bring it with you when you come for testing.
We’re told this testing is free and insurance isn’t required.
