Ohio Co. Healthcare fights for COVID-19 rapid testing

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio County Healthcare has been using a company called Gravity Diagnostics for its COVID-19 lab testing.
“But it still takes 24 to 48 hours from the time they receive the testing," Athena Minor, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Ohio County Healthcare said.
Hospital officials say the delay in results has proven to be a problem in some cases.
“It’s delaying patient care, and it’s very cumbersome getting those results back and trying to get that turned around to the provider," Hillary Edelen, lab manager at Ohio County Healthcare said.
Hospital leaders say what’s frustrating is having rapid testing resources right at their finger tips and not being able to use them. Minor says the hospital purchased 30 Abbott machines last year.
“That was a choice we made to do rapid testing for other viruses such as the flu, strep, RSV," Minor said.
After finding out the machines could be used to test patients for coronavirus, Minor says they have been trying to get the testing kits needed for these specific machines.
“We’ve called the state, we have called the federal government, we have called Mitch McConnell’s office," Minor said.
Hospital officials say they have had no luck. They say the government is choosing to send these testing kits, with items like swabs and collection tubes, only to hot spots.
“Rapid testing really needs to be utilized for healthcare workers for surgical patients, and its frustrating that in rural health, you don’t have the ability to utilize the technology that you already have available," Minor said.
For now, Minor says it’s a waiting game.
“We still have people who are sick in this area and because we’re not considered a hot spot, it’s almost as if our area is not important and we’re not essential," Minor said.
Ohio County Healthcare officials say if they receive the proper COVID-19 testing kits, they could give patients results within five to 15 minutes.
