New COVID-19 cases reported in our part of Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting another 605 people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 17,182 cases.
The state health department is also reporting another 63 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state to 964 COVID-19 related deaths.
Locally, Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website says four more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dubois County Health Department officials are also reporting four more people have tested positive, bringing their total to 22 cases.
According to Warrick County’s coronavirus website, they have six new cases and no new deaths.
In Gibson County, health officials say another resident has tested positive for the virus to bring their total to seven. They also say four people have recovered.
Posey County officials say they have a new case. They now have a total of 10 and say six people have recovered.
Here are the latest numbers for our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 128 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. -95 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 22 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Posey Co. - 10 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases
- Pike Co. - 1 case
