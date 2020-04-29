Methodist Health to furlough 50 employees at hospitals in Henderson, Union Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Methodist Health announced on Tuesday that 50 employees will be furloughed.
They say with the statewide hold on elective procedures and surgeries, and reduction of in-person office visits, fewer patients are able to receive care at Methodist Health.
Hospital officials say this situation is being experienced by many hospitals across the country.
They say the furloughs will affect staff from Methodist Health’s hospitals in Henderson and Union County, as well as outpatient facilities.
“We are adjusting our staffing in response to our census,” said Linda E. White, Methodist Health CEO. “ We anticipate that more office visits and elective surgeries and procedures will gradually and safely be re-scheduled. We are following the guidelines issued by the Governor’s office in resuming elective procedures. As we begin to care for more patients, we will carefully evaluate our staffing needs in the recall of employees on furlough.”
