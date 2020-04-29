Memorial Day tradition in Henderson delayed due to COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - New information on changes to a long-standing Henderson tradition.
Central Park will not be filled with thousands of crosses remembering local Veterans this Memorial Day. Because of COVID restrictions, event organizer, and American Legion member Jim Hanley says they were planning to put up more than 5,000 crosses, adding 80 this year.
Hanley also told us to expect to see the crosses on display later in the year, possibly on Veterans Day.
The display has been an annual event starting in 1945 with 38 crosses.
