Leonhardt named post-grad scholarship recipient

Leonhardt has been a leader in the community, volunteering her time with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana to perform team-building exercises with the troops. She also has volunteered time with the Green Hart Project Louisville, partnering with the University of Louisville to encourage community members to participate in research regarding local environment impact on health; and twice visited elementary schools in the Salem, Virginia, as part of the NCAA II Softball Championship Community Engagement event to discuss what it’s like being a student-athlete and how to never give up on their dreams.