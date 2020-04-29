Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana hiring company to boost coronavirus testing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are planning for a significant increase in coronavirus testing as the governor says he's preparing details on perhaps relaxing business restrictions later in the week. The state’s deal with OptumServe Health Services announced Tuesday calls for the company to open 20 testing sites around the state within the next week, with 30 more sites during the following two weeks. Those sites are intended to provide COVID-19 testing for 100,000 people within 30 days. That’s more than the some 87,000 tests reported to the state health department since early March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE AID
Indiana to offer more government services amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana plans to offer more government services as the state sees the number of people seeking assistance skyrocket amid the coronavirus outbreak. Normally, about 1 in 5 people have state assistance. The applications have increased 75% since mid-March, state officials reported Monday. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary for Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, says that applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, is up 253%. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or cash assistance, is up 209%. People seeking state healthcare coverage is up 10%. By the end of March, 5,413 families were receiving TANF; 285,058 families were receiving SNAP and the Healthy Indiana Plan had 450,329 members.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON PROTEST
Dozens of vehicles circle northern Indiana prison in protest
WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of motor vehicles circled the Westville Correctional Facility in a protest over the treatment of inmates during a coronavirus outbreak that has reached inside the northern Indiana prison’s walls. Vehicles circled the prison and honked horns Tuesday. The Westville facility in LaPorte County has far outpaced other Indiana prisons in the number of coronavirus cases. The Indiana Department of Correction reported Tuesday 143 positive tests among inmates and 36 among correctional officers. DOC spokesman Dave Bursten placed the number of vehicles taking part in the protest at more than 70.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Online ballot request form posted for Indiana primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters can now submit online their requests for a mail-in ballot for the state’s June 2 primary election. The request form was posted online Tuesday on the state’s voter registration site _ www.IndianaVoters.com. The electronic form submits the ballot request to election officials, rather than voters having to mail the ballot application form to their county election office. Election officials are promoting mail-in voting as a way to protect the safety of voters and polling site workers by reducing the amount of in-person voting. The primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
POSTAL WORKER SLAIN
$50,000 reward offered after postal worker fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis. Police say the woman was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side. She died at a hospital. She was identified as 45-year-old Angela Summers. Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting. Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.
AP-US-MISSOURI-BOAT-ACCIDENT
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticized in boat crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — National federal safety regulators say actions by the owners of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri in 2018 and the U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the tragedy that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday if the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for fixing small passenger boats that it has pushed for 18 years, the duck boat likely would not have sunk. The Coast Guard said last week it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank at Table Rock Lake.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-SUPPLY
Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages. On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.