ISP: Trooper seriously injured in overnight crash in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana State Trooper was seriously injured in an overnight crash in Gary while on scene of a single-car crash.
ISP says troopers were investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Mercedes that had hit the center median wall on Interstate 80.
Trooper Adam parked his patrol car with his emergency lights on behind the crashed Mercedes to protect other drivers from hitting it. ISP says two other troopers parked further behind Adam and blocked additional lanes with their emergency lights on and also used about 15 road flares to divert drivers away from the scene of the crash.
As troopers were investigating, an ISP Trooper noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the left-center lane.
ISP says the trooper tried to yell at Trooper Adam to warn him, but the vehicle hit his car at a high rate of speed.
They say the impact caused Adam’s police car to strike the Mercedes as well as the median wall. Adam was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. Other troopers were able to get Adam out of his car as it was leaking gas.
According to the press release, Trooper Adam sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was 30-year-old Cameron Geweniger. Troopers say he refused medical treatment.
Troopers also say Geweniger refused field sobriety tests at the scene and refused a chemical test for intoxication.
Geweniger was taken to the hospital where a search warrant for a blood draw was requested and granted. Those results are currently pending.
Geweniger was then taken to Lake County Jail and is facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated endangering.
