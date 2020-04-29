Horses for Hope visits Mt. Vernon nursing home

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, nursing home residents had some visitors of the equestrian-kind.
The ASC Cavalry, Horses of Hope stopped by Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Residents got a chance to see the horse and their handlers from their windows.
The group says the horses provide comfort, hope and entertainment to residents during the COVID-19 visitor restrictions.
“It tells me what is happening in our buildings is just absolutely healthy under extremely stressful circumstances, so the residents and the employees just smile they laugh," said Wes Jackson with American Senior Communities.
Officials say the horses will be touring all Evansville area American Senior Communities.
