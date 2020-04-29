Fire crews respond to Tues. night apartment fire in Evasnville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews responded to an Evansville apartment fire at Shannon Glen Apartments Tuesday night around 10:40.
Fire officials say the resident called 911 to report their apartment was on fire. They were able to get out without injuries.
When crews arrived, they say they found a small fire in the basement apartment. The press release states the fire was put out in less than five minutes.
According to investigators’ initial report, the fire was ruled accidental and started from a candle burning too close to combustibles.
There were no injuries reported.
