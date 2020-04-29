EVSC lunch program sees high turnout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -EVSC is partnering with Ameriqual to provide food for the community.
At more than five locations around Vanderburgh County, volunteers handed out food to members of the community.
“10 lunches, 10 breakfast, they’re also walking away with a gallon and a half of milk,” EVSC’S Chief Communication Officer Jason Woenkenberg said. “All the items in the box are shelf-stable. That will last them for the next two weeks.”
Each car was able to drive up, officials asked how many children under the age of 18 needed food and were given a box for each child.
“It’s a great thing that they’re doing," volunteer Dennis Daily said. "It really is astounding to see so many of these people coming to get these meals, and this milk it’s really kind of mind-boggling.“
8,000 boxes were handed out throughout all the locations.
”Financially it’s truly been a blessing," Alicia Waller said. “It’s overwhelming when you’re trying to pay your bills, feed your family, and still continue to live.”
Not everyone walked away with food, one EVSC parent was told to try 2 other schools after her first stop.
”At the same time he’s reading me off other lists of schools but as I’m scrolling through social media at the same time I’m seeing where all these other schools are saying they’re out too," Hannah Ketterhenry said. “I mean as soon as I pulled into that parking lot, that’s when I saw them rushing to tell people to turn around cause there’s no more left.”
Hannah thinks some people may have taken advantage of the system asking for more than they needed.
Volunteers told 14 News the requests ranged from one box for one child, to up to 10.
“I feel like people heard 20 days worth of food and took a run for it, you know what I mean,” Ketterhenry said. “Like, okay here’s our chance lets go get it, which I hope that’s not what people are doing, but I feel like that’s kind of what happened today.”
EVSC says they have not seen a demand this large since they started and are making adjustments for the next pick up date.
“We’re gonna try and work with Ameriqual and see if we can even increase that possibly to 10,000 boxes for two weeks from now if we can,” Woenkenberg said.
EVSC officials told 14 News the USDA requires them to offer meals to anyone 18 and younger.
This means that this program is not just for those who attend EVSC schools.
The next lunch pick-up date is set for May 13.
