Evansville man in jail accused of beating woman, stealing her stimulus check cash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail accused of beating a woman and stealing her stimulus check cash.
26-year-old Calaeb Hawkins is facing several charges, including battery, theft and possession of drugs.
Police say they were called to a domestic violence report. The victim told officers Hawkins hit her several times and she feared for her life.
The victim also said Hawkins stole $2,200 in cash from her stimulus check.
Police say that Hawkins admitted to the assault and stealing the cash.
According to court records, Hawkins was convicted of domestic battery in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.