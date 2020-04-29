EPD investigating infant death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the death of a baby.
According to a release, they were called to the 1700 block of South Bedford Avenue just after 3 a.m. Wednesday about an infant that was not breathing.
Once officers arrived they immediately began performing CPR until an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department showed up to perform life-saving measures.
They say the infant was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance but died a short time later.
The cause of death has not been released.
