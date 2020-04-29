COVID-19 testing site opening in Jasper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced that more testing sites are opening across Indiana, including here in the Tri-State.
The Governor says the state and Optumserve Health Services will open 20 sites next week, including one in Jasper.
Anyone who is symptomatic or has been in close contact with positive cases will be able to be tested.
There’s No word yet on when and where that testing site is opening in Jasper. We’ll update you once we find out that information.
