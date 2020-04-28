Cloudy Thursday, sunny and pleasant Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front brought clouds and rain into the Tri-State on Wednesday. Clouds will linger through much of Thursday with highs near 60. Skies will clear by early Friday and winds will shift to the south. Highs on Friday should climb to 70 degrees. Sunny and warmer on Saturday with a high of 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday and we’ll have a daily chance for showers and storms through the middle of next week. Highs will range in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s.