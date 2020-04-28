Gov. Pritzker announces IL surpasses 2K deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update.
Gov. Pritzker and his team announce 2,219 new positive cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 48,102.
They say, unfortunately, Illinois has passed 2,000 coronavirus deaths.
Gov. Pritzker and his team say there are 144 new deaths. This brings the total of deaths to 2,125.
They say 242,189 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Illinois.
- Wayne County - 2 cases
- White County - 1 case
- Wabash County - 1 case
