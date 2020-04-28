Teen pleads guilty in 2018 KY school shooting

MARSHALL Co., Ky (WFIE) - A teenager charged in the 2018 Kentucky school shooting that killed two students has pleaded guilty to murder as part of a plea deal.
Gabriel Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students at Marshall County High School in 2018. Parker just turned 18 and has now pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
The prosecutor in the case says court closures from the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.