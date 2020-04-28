Sheriff’s Office: Searching for burglary suspect believed to be tied to 3 cases in Daviess Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a possible burglary suspect.
Deputies say Central City Police is working the burglary case from Monday.
The person below was spotted in a Silver Nissan Altima at the Marathon and Taco Bell.
Deputies say it’s believed to be the same person that burglarized Marathons in Utica and Livermore earlier in April.
Call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or Central City Police at 270-754-2464 if you have any information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.