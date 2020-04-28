Salvation Army to distribute groceries to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army will be distributing groceries to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
They will be handing out food at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until the food has been depleted.
They will be handing out apples, oranges, potatoes, bread, canned goods, one frozen item of meat and butter.
The event is being sponsored by The Salvation Army in partnership with Tri-State Food Bank and Midwest Food.
According to a press release, people should expect the line to form on Missouri, facing east beside The Salvation Army. They say each household should be represented by one person and have a picture ID along with the names of all household members.
The Salvation Army wants to remind people to stay in your cars in order to social distance.
