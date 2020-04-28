Potter’s Wheel creates emergency food bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Potter’s Wheel is re-purposing its dining room to help bring food security to the Tri-state.
“We usually sell two meals in here a week, and that wasn’t going to be possible anymore with the restrictions," Executive Director Chris Flemming said. "We knew people were still going to be hungry, so we opened up an emergency food pantry.”
Tables are filled with food that is ready for anyone who might need it with no questions asked.
”We don’t have any kind of restrictions because, of course, this is a time when people need relief right," Flemming said. “They’ve either lost jobs or have a limited income right now and so we really wanna just try and meet the need for food in this area.”
One family at a time is let in through the doors, and after their temperature is taken, they pick out what their family needs.
Flemming tells us the food bank has helped more than 500 people since its opening in March. She says the south side is a food desert, and the impact COVID-19 is having on families brings that to light.
The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and each family can come once a week.
Flemmings says feeding the community is not new for this organization, but the way they’re doing it now is making all the difference.
”There’s so many amazing people that live on the south side of Evansville and maybe everybody doesn’t know that, but there’s just great stories," Flemming said. "Great energy, great ways that they have learned to adapt and have great strengths that we can learn from. "
The food pantry is also handing out hot grab and go meals to anyone who needs them twice a week.
