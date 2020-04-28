Perry Co. Sheriff: Crash at Perry, Spencer County line

SPENCER Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there’s a crash at the Perry and Spencer County line.
Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone tells us it’s a two-vehicle crash in Spencer County.
Sheriff Malone says the SCSO is working the crash with Indiana State Police. He says two helicopters came to the scene.
PIO Sgt. David Henderson at the ISP post in Jasper says he does not know how severe the injuries are at this time, he says he just knows the helicopters were flown to an area hospital.
He says officials have been on the scene for over an hour.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
