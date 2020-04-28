Pandemic takes toll on area meat processing plant

Haubstadt, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the meat processing plant industry and local pork producers.
“We’ve been in here since 1916, so 103 years,” owner of Dewig Meats Dean Dewig said.
Dewig Meats is a family run business located on North Main Street in Haubstadt, Indiana.
“I haven’t been there quite that long but somedays it feels like it,” Dewig said.
Workdays for Dewig are feeling especially long during the last couple of months as the world continues to deal with a pandemic.
“Part of the business has been bad, part of the business has been good,” Dewig said.
Dewig says their retail and customer business has been booming. But on the whole side, it’s almost nonexistent.
“All the ball fields, all the events and everything else that goes on, we’ve lost all of that business,” Dewig said.
On the other end, pork producers say they’re facing challenges.
“With the JBS Plants shut down, and Tyson and Indiana Packer shut down, there’s approximately 100,000 hogs that are not being harvested a day right now due to plant closures,” said pork producer in Perry County Nick Kleaving.
Kleaving says local places like Dewig’s Meats have helped him out. He still has about 300 hogs ready for the market and doesn’t have a place for them to go.
“I try to help the farmers we’ve always been buying from," Dewig said. “We pay over a premium for the hogs and cattle, and we have been for weeks now.”
Meat processing plants continue to temporarily close because of COVID-19.
“We’ve got multiple calls from big producers to small producers,” Dewig said.
Resulting in them calling small, local shops like Day-Wig’s Meats.
“I was called by the national pork board," Dewig said. “They had 200,000 hogs to get rid of.”
Something this mom and pop shop says they thought they’d never see happen.
“I cannot eliminate the farms that we’re using now to go help somebody else," Dewig said. “We’re just shifting the problem from one area to another.”
Dewig says they’ve been very fortunate that their staff has remained healthy through this pandemic. They’ve been applying social distancing and sanitizing procedures in their facility.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.