OPD investigating after Tuesday morning shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital around 7:25 Tuesday morning for an individual with a gunshot wound.
OPD says that gunshot wound was to the leg and is non-life threatening.
They say they believe the incident happened on Lancaster Avenue.
Detectives are currently investigating and are asking anyone with any information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.