New COVID-19 testing site officially open in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Owensboro.
The demand for testing is so high, every spot this week was taken before the site even opened for business. The site is located at Owensboro Community and Technical College’s main campus, just off of New Hartford Road.
It’s one of several across the Commonwealth in a partnership between Kroger Health and the state of Kentucky.
Testing at the site started this morning around 8:30 AM and will close by 5:30 PM, with the same hours Wednesday and Thursday. EMA director Andy Ball says all times for the rest of the week are filled.
He says anyone who has not registered prior to showing up will be turned away.
If you didn’t get a chance to register this time around, Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Monday that they have plans to extend the testing into next week. The governor says this will be at a lower capacity.
Officials say the test is free and results are expected to come back within 48 hours.
The EMA director says there’s a possibility for walk-ins, or drive-ins, on Thursday if some don’t show for their appointments. He says to stay tuned for that.
