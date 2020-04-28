New cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the total to 16,588 confirmed cases statewide. A total of 901 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19.
Locally, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting that five more people have tested positive for COVID-19. Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website says 92 people have recovered.
Warrick County is reporting that two more people have tested positive as of 9:30 Tuesday morning.
Here are the numbers from our Indiana counties:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 124 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 89 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 18 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Posey Co. - 9 cases
- Gibson Co. - 6 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases
- Pike Co. - 1 cases
As of right now, Indiana is still under a stay-at-home order. Governor Eric Holcomb put that in place until Friday, May 1.
That’s when the Governor plans to address the situation.
It’s not clear yet if Governor Holcomb plans to lift his order or extend it, but he did say he was looking at the order by regions of the state.
Indiana hospitals are now allowed to start performing elective surgeries.
Deaconess started doing elective surgeries last week, and Ascension St. Vincent is starting back up next week. Both hospitals tell us, even with a green light, they are taking extra precautions.
“Just be increasingly aware of your own symptoms and be honest with your staff that’s working with you through the surgical offices and through Deaconess as we’re scheduling that," said Dr. Scheu with Deaconess.
Both hospitals say they will be taking patients temperatures before procedures, and they’re asking if you have a homemade mask to wear it to your procedure.
However, if you do not have one, they are going to give you one.
