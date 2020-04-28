Muhlenberg Co. park could be re-named for Deputy Terry Vick

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - A memorial is set up in Muhlenberg County for Deputy Terry Vick.
We’re learning a Muhlenberg Co. park could be re-named after Deputy Vick.
Muhlenberg Co. officials say the park that they’re looking at re-naming is in Cleaton, where they say many of Deputy Vicks family lives.
Deputy Vick’s brother, Michael, said Vick took care of the park.
“This park, he watched it," Michael said. "He would come here about every night and check on it.”
Muhlenberg County District 1 Magistrate Malcolm West said Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive had the idea to re-name the park.
“He was a humble person," Magistrate West said. "He would be a little humbled about it. He doesn’t like all the limelight. He just wants to see things done and give back to his community. And naming this, I don’t want to say he’d be embarrassed by it, but he’d be proud of it. I know his family is going to be proud of it, but again that’s just Terry.”
Michael also said their family used to have a house on the lot the park sits on now.
“We lived here, we lived actually on top of the hill,” said Michael. "And he went to the military, to come back and uh, a police officer and firefighter. Cleaton was home, and just for this to be his named park here, whew. He’s smiling big right now.
Magistrate West said they’re looking at voting on the name change at their fiscal court meeting in May.
