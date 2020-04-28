Lawsuit filed after death of Girl Scout last June

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, a lawsuit has been filed, seeking damages after the death of a Girl Scout last June.
11-year-old Isabelle Meyer was on a hike at Camp Koch when a tree fell and killed her.
Daniel K. Dilley is the representative of Meyer’s estate. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial against Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana for negligent conduct.
Isabelle’s grandparents, Stan and Cindy Meyer say they were her legal guardians at the time of her death. They tell us they have nothing to do with the lawsuit.
