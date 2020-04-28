Kentucky dentists are back at work with new safety procedures

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some businesses in Kentucky that the state determined non-essential, are getting ready to open their doors again, with new safety procedures in place.
As Kentucky slowly lifts the COVID-19 closures and restrictions, dental offices are preparing to welcome patients again.
“We had the opportunity as an association to reach out to other entities in our state, particularly the department of public health, and in that process, we’re able to create a collaborative effort," Dentist and President of Kentucky Dental Association Mark Moats said.
As the president of the Kentucky Dental Association, Moats had the opportunity to help create new measures for the safety of patients and staff.
“But each practice is different, so what these guidelines do is they lay out a plan that helps us kind of put those best practices," Moats said. “Things we’ve learned all from the beginning of our training but also things that we’ve learned more recently, as we’ve been dealing with COVID in the United States.”
Just like in most medical settings, PPE will come into play.
Moats says anything from face shields, to masks, and to barriers, will be used.
“The new things that you’ll see are things like this, this is a dental face mask. I haven’t actually customarily worn one of these, but I’ve had team members that have," Moats said. “This is one additional tool beyond the mask that we’ll be implementing in our practice for the types of procedures. And it does matter what types of procedures and what methods you would want to use for protection.”
Patients at Moat’s practice will be required to stay in their cars until it’s time for their appointment.
Before walking in, their temperature will be taken outside. These are measures that you could see at other offices.
“But to open up to a larger scale practice and more volume of practice than our normal practice scope, we do have to have these protections in and we’re working towards that," Moats said. This is certainly something we’re starting to see improvements, but it’s a slow process for all of us."
