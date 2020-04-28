Henderson nursing home adjusts to COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We are learning more about how a Henderson nursing home is handling cases of COVID-19 within its facility.
Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has had nine residents, and six staff members test positive for COVID-19. One resident has died.
A spokesperson tells 14 News that they have a separate COVID-19 cohort unit where many of the residents who have tested positive are in quarantine.
All staff members working in that unit, stay in that unit.
They have also prepared several spaces in case any additional residents need to be moved into the COVID-19 unit.
All communal activities have been stopped, and they are not allowing anyone inside the facility at this time. Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center stopped allowing visitors on March 10.
They ask the community and family members of residents to be patient as they work to keep everyone inside as safe and healthy as possible.
