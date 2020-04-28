Hawg N Sauce ready for any challenges that lie ahead in pork industry

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) -The impact of COVID-19 on the beef, pork and poultry industry could affect what’s on the menu of your favorite local restaurant when they reopen.
Hawg N Sauce has been a Posey County staple for a decade. In fact, Tuesday marks 11 years since they set up shop in Mt. Vernon.
“We’ve had some great people come in and out of the place, we’ve had great community support,” owner of Hawg N Sauce Jeff Schelhorn said.
The impact of COVID-19 on the pork industry is causing some concern for places like Hawg N Sauce, as it’s about 75% of what they do.
“It doesn’t have a really good outlook for the future," Schelhorn explained. "We could run out of things, and it may take a while to recoup, but we’ll get back to it I’m sure.”
Recently meatpacking plants across the country, including in Indiana, are shutting down due to the pandemic.
“We’re looking at possibly different cuts of meat. If the pork industry slows down, there’s still going to be some available,” Schelhorn said.
Mainly known for their pulled pork, but they’re ready to switch gears and change up the menu if that’s what needs to be done.
“We’re pretty versatile on our catering, and if we need to be a steak house, we’ll be a steak house," Schelhorn said. "Whatever we need to adjust to, we’re going to adjust to.”
Curbside orders are what they are counting on to keep this staple going in Posey County.
“It’s been a tough time but we’ve sold quite a bit of food, so that’s what we’re here for,” Schelhorn said.
Their temporary hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can check them out on Facebook to see what all they have to offer.
