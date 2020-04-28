EVSC will hand out new meal kits Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attention EVSC parents, Wednesday the school is handing out new meal kits.
EVSC is partnering with AmeriQual Group. Each meal kit will include 20 meals, two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches.
EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg explains the change.
“We’re really shifting our grab and go meal program,” Woebkenberg said. “Instead of people coming three times a week, we’re packaging meals that have been sent to us and will be picked up by families. There will be enough meals for ten lunches and ten breakfast items, including a gallon and a half of milk.”
Parents who currently walk to the current grab and go pick-up locations are encouraged to bring backpacks, wagons or strollers.
Click here for the list of locations.
