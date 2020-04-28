Domtar Paper Company to lay off nearly 400 employees at Hawesville mill

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Domtar Paper Company LLC in Hawesville, Kentucky will temporarily idle the entire mill due to unforeseen business circumstances resulting from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a WARN notice.
The notice says the company will be temporarily laying off all salaried and hourly employees except for a small crew who will remain to ensure the site’s safety and security.
The company will start laying off affected employees on May 6.
Officials with Domtar say 398 employees in total will be affected by the temporary lay off.
They go on to say that the entire mill shutdown is expected to last 37 days from May 5 to June 11. The notice states that “on approximately June 12, 2020, the company intends to restart the H1 paper machine with other necessary support systems, and approximately 304 workers should return to work the week of June 8, 2020.”
Company leaders say they expect the H2 paper machine will remain idled until approximately July 10, at which time the remaining 94 workers should return to work.
