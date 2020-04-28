Daviess Co. Fiscal Court helps small businesses get N-95 masks

DAVIESS Co, Ky (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is helping small businesses get access to N-95 masks.
They offered them at a reduced cost Tuesday to businesses with 50 employees or less.
On Tuesday, those businesses picked up the masks at the Daviess County Operations Center. They had to show their Owensboro or Daviess County occupational business license to get the masks.
Dr. Aaron Clark from Owensboro Chiropractic and Rehab opened his doors back up on Monday.
He says he’s happy to be able to purchase these masks for his employees and customers.
“It’s a game-changer to be able to get these masks and be able to see patients,” Dr. Clark said. “They have problems and they have pain right now. They need to be seen. We’re very thankful, and hopefully, they (Daviess County) can continue to do this as we see our demand and need for this.”
County officials say they plan to distribute more masks as they become available.
