Chief Meteorologist’s cat is the purrrfect escape from coronavirus worries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local cat is putting the purr in the “purrrks of working from home.”
Just ask Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons.
His cat Betty jumped into his weather segment recently and into internet stardom.
If a cat ever wanted 15 minutes of fame, Betty the Weather Cat now has 9 lifetimes worth. It all started with Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons broadcasting from home due to COVID-19.
Betty turned up in his weather segment one night.
“And it was kind of a funny picture, so I took a screenshot and I posted it," Lyons said. “Well I don’t know who saw it or what they thought, but POOF. Three days later they’re like, ‘You’re on Reddit.’ I said, 'Who’s Reddit?”
Then came posts from Nerdist, BoredPanda, Upworthy, and HuffPost. Along with fanfare from as far away as South Africa, Russia, Latvia, lots of responses from Canadians, Australia, and New Zealand.
“In addition to hearing from these far-flung places, I’m getting pictures of cats that inundate my email,” Lyons said. “Here’s our cat Doris, who enjoys watching Betty,' and it’ll be a picture of their cat watching our cat.”
They’re not watching for her seven-day forecast. This cat has no credentials.
Betty has reached millions of screens around the globe since her debut, and because people are so interested, “Betty the Weather Cat” has her own Instagram account now.
