Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the day.. Breezy and warmer as high temps ascend into the low to mid-70’s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in advance of a cold front tonight through Wednesday. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the top storm threat. The greatest severe weather potential sets-up just west of the area. Projected rainfall 1 to 1.5 inches which could prompt flooding concerns on top of the weekend rains.
Behind the front, mostly sunny and cooler with high temps dropping into the upper 50’s. Temps will surge to near 80-degrees this weekend.
Alert Days: Tuesday Night-Wednesday A.M.
