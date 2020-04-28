Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the day.. Breezy and warmer as high temps ascend into the low to mid-70’s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in advance of a cold front tonight through Wednesday. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the top storm threat. The greatest severe weather potential sets-up just west of the area. Projected rainfall 1 to 1.5 inches which could prompt flooding concerns on top of the weekend rains.