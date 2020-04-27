On alert for a few severe storms tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies returned on Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and southerly winds helped push temps into the 70s. A cold front will send a line of showers and storms into the Tri-State late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. While the system will be weakening when it arrives, we may still see a few severe storms with damaging winds. Another inch or more of rain is possible as the low spins out over the area through Wednesday. Rain should taper off and skies will clear by Thursday. Highs will then climb into the mid to upper 70s by Friday and the weekend with mainly sunny skies. More showers and storms possible by Sunday and early next week.