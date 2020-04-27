Hopkins Co. officials announce 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths over weekend

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - During their Monday update, Hopkins County officials announced that two more people died over the weekend. They also reported six more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Denise Beach with the Hopkins County Health Department says 74 people have recovered.
The Green River District Department of Health is reporting that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19
According to a press release, there is one new case in Daviess County, one new case in McLean County and one new case in Webster County.
GRDHD officials say there are 307 reported cases in the district. They also say 142 people have recovered.
Here are the numbers for our part of Kentucky.
- Hopkins Co. - 175 confirmed positive cases, 21 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 162 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 58 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- McLean Co. - 11 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 23 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 40 confirmed positive cases
As of Sunday, Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 108 confirmed cases and four deaths.
You can watch Hopkins County’s press conference in the video below.
