Vanderburgh Co. Jail has 1 inmate testing positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning one inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us that an inmate had been tested in Kentucky almost two weeks before being brought to the jail and was kept out of the general population.
Sheriff Wedding tells us that a male inmate’s test came back positive last week.
On Monday, we’re told the inmate is one day from reaching his 14-day medical quarantine and is currently asymptomatic.
No other inmates have reportedly shown symptoms of COVID-19.
