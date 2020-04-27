A Sunny Monday

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the day on Tuesday. Breezy and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70’s. Showers and thunderstorms will fire in advance of a cold front Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the top storm threat. The greatest severe weather potential sets-up just west of the area. Projected rainfall 1 to 1.5 inches which could prompt flooding concerns on top of the weekend rains.