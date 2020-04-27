Several Kentucky businesses opened their offices back up Monday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -It’s back to business today for several offices in Kentucky.
Practices like dentists, eye, doctors and chiropractors will be opening up their doors to see patients starting this week.
On The River Chiropractor says they’re excited to get back to work and see their patients.
They feel like chiropractic work is an essential need, and they feel prepared getting their patients in safely, using PPE.
“We ordered some whenever we got the message that we were going to be opening back up," chiropractic assistant Chelsea Sagez said. “I got on the computer to find the masks, the gloves, the disinfectant. Thankfully I got Lysol before we closed, but I have the wipes, I have the masks and gloves at home. So we’re using that right now. We are requiring everyone to use the masks that come in.”
Sagez says they’re getting more PPE hopefully this week, and they have closed their waiting rooms. She says they are making people stay in their cars until they’re ready inside.
Sagez thinks these procedures will help make patients and staff feel safe.
