Princeton receives $1M from Community Crossings matching grant program

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton has been awarded $1 million as part of the state’s Community Crossings matching grant program.
The Grant will be used to upgrade and maintain roads that are in need of repair around the city.
Round one of the project is set to begin this summer with round two following later this year. As part of the project, the city is planning on paving 30 miles worth of road by the end of the year.
“Well, I know a lot of times people look at streets and look at the quality of the community, and any time you have upgraded in your streets or infrastructure, its always a plus,” Princeton Mayor Greg Wright said.
Heavily traveled Lincoln street and North Seminary are set to be paved as part of the project.
