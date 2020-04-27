New COVID-19 testing site opens in Owensboro Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say registration is already full for a COVID-19 testing site that is opening up Tuesday.
The site is located at Owensboro Community and Technical College’s main campus, just off of New Hartford Road.
The drive-thru site is a partnership between Kroger and the state of Kentucky. The site will be open this Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.
In a press conference Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said they’re going to extend the testing into next week, but at a lower capacity.
Officials say testing is done free of charge and results are expected to come back in approximately 48 hours.
Mayor Tom Watson says tests are only as good as the results you get. The Mayor says he’s hoping this new site will give us a more accurate depiction of how the virus is affecting our area.
“It’s really just another tool in the toolbox to try to figure out where we are on the curve because you’ve got symptomatic, you’ve got asymptomatic, you’ve got some people with symptoms that test one way, and it’s just pretty confusing for the general public," Mayor Watson said. “Until we get more information from the testing sight here at OCTC, we’ll have a little bit better idea.”
With time slots already full for the next three days, Kentucky State Police officials say to expect minor delays and backups.
