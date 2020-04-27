More Hoosiers are seeking help through SNAP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More Hoosiers are turning to the state for help in areas like food assistance.
SNAP is only one of the few programs that fall under the “Family and Social Services Administration.” Leaders say they’re optimistic about a couple of new programs starting in May, but the number of new applications is astonishing.
SNAP applications have shot up by 253%. That’s according to Family and Social Service leaders.
They say it’s not the only number going up. For the week ending March 15, they’re showing applications for all programs are 75% higher.
“In these circumstances where we’ve asked people to stay home to do business different or not at all, we as a state, have to provide support to them differently as well,” Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said.
Dr. Sullivan says before the pandemic, healthcare and social services through FSSA was provided to about one in five Hoosiers. Added food insecurity was already a widespread unmet need across the state.
“Indiana can always count on our people to do their best and step up to help each other and themselves,” Dr. Sullivan said.
Sullivan says all families are now receiving the maximum SNAP benefits for their households.
We’re learning two new SNAP programs will roll out in May.
Those include a SNAP pandemic EBT card, which will help kids who were previously on free or reduced lunch in school and snap delivery.
Snap delivery brings the food to homes. It helps those who are at high-risk or have barriers, like transportation.
“Despite that, we have more work to do," Dr. Sullivan said. "And will continue to partner across the public and private sector to supply food to critical populations across Indiana.”
Dr. Sullivan stated programs such as SNAP and health coverage are safe and will not be discontinued during the public health emergency.
Many food banks are still shipping those goods to food pantries. Dr. Sullivan says the best way to help right now is through financial support.
