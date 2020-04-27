Memorial High School’s Assistant Principal passes away over weekend

Memorial High School’s Assistant Principal passes away over weekend
Memorial High School’s assistant principal passes away over weekend. (Source: Reitz Memorial Facebook)
April 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 1:35 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz Memorial High School’s Assistant Principal Mrs. Popham passed away over the weekend, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The post says she started at Memorial in August 1997 and says she “was an integral part of the school.”

On Sunday night, the school remembered Mrs. Popham with candles lit outside of the school and a light shining bright in her office.

The school asks to keep Mrs. Popham’s family, and all of the Memorial Family in your prayers during this time.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mrs. Popham over the weekend. She started at Memorial...

Posted by Reitz Memorial High School on Monday, April 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.