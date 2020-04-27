Memorial High School’s Assistant Principal passes away over weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz Memorial High School’s Assistant Principal Mrs. Popham passed away over the weekend, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
The post says she started at Memorial in August 1997 and says she “was an integral part of the school.”
On Sunday night, the school remembered Mrs. Popham with candles lit outside of the school and a light shining bright in her office.
The school asks to keep Mrs. Popham’s family, and all of the Memorial Family in your prayers during this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.